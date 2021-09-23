ManageEngine ITOM solutions for today’s IT infrastructure management

ITOM solutions help IT admins and networking teams avoid performance bottlenecks, even in hybrid set-ups Print Print Pro

In association with ManageEngine by Zoho Corporation

ManageEngine, a part of Zoho Corporation, is a bootstrapped manufacturer and provider of functional, easy-to-use, comprehensive, end-to-end IT management software. ManageEngine IT operations management (ITOM) solutions aim at helping IT admins and networking teams hold IT together and avoid performance bottlenecks, even in hybrid setups. Let’s take a look at these diverse ITOM solutions from ManageEngine.

OpManager

OpManager is network monitoring software that proactively monitors your network, servers, and virtual servers for faults and performance. It alerts you through e-mail and text message about any faults.

advertisement





Noteworthy features of OpManager:

Services monitoring

Processes monitoring

Hyper-converged infrastructure monitoring

Layer-2 maps

Multi-level thresholds

E-mail and SMS alerts

Customisable dashboards

Virtual server and Nutanix monitoring

Physical server, router, switch, LAN, and printer monitoring

Performance monitoring and health monitoring: Monitor and get complete visibility into a wide range of routers, switches, firewalls, and physical and virtual servers for performance, health, and availability.

Multi-vendor support: Get support for a wide range of vendors and technologies such as Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto, Windows, Linux, VMware, and Hyper-V, Xen.

WAN monitoring: Monitor WAN paths for latency, jitter, and more with IP SLA technology, and improve your WAN’s performance.

Workflow automation: Automate L1 and L2 troubleshooting tasks and repeated IT tasks such as executing backup scripts.

Storage monitoring: Monitor tape libraries and obtain deeper insights on different parameters of RAID controller devices.

Applications Manager

Applications Manager provides an early warning system to identify and resolve application issues that will help you understand how application performance affects business outcomes.

Seamlessly monitor application performance: Gain unmatched visibility into service-, host-, and instance-level metrics with support for Java, .NET, Ruby on Rails, PHP, and Node.js monitoring.

Optimise the end-user experience: Detect slow transactions and resolve performance degradation issues to ensure your app delivers a great end-user experience.

Monitor from a single pane of glass: Visualise the performance of every component of your application infrastructure such as application servers, databases, Web servers, middleware, cloud applications, virtual resources, and more in a unified monitoring console.

Effective fault management: Spot critical application performance issues with dynamic base lining. Identify performance degradation by setting up thresholds and anomaly profiles. Automate alert notifications and actions for faster troubleshooting.

Leverage advanced analytics: Anticipate future resource utilisation and growth with machine-learning-enabled analytics.

NetFlow Analyzer

Netflow Analyzer is flow-based bandwidth monitoring software that allows you to spot bandwidth bottlenecks and troubleshoot them quickly before your end users are affected.

Key features:

NetFlow, sFlow, JFlow, and IPFIX

One-click flow export

Customizable dashboards

CBQoS NBAR/NBAR2

Cisco AVC

WLC monitoring

Network behavior anomaly detection

Cisco IPSLA

Network forensics and security

Top bandwidth consumers: Identify top bandwidth consumers by source, destination, conversation, and application.

Forensics: Create detailed historical reports to track traffic by source, destination, conversion, and application.

Traffic shaping: Leverage information on quality of service and apply access-control lists to shape traffic and free up bandwidth for critical apps while restricting bandwidth for non-critical apps.

Configuration management: Manage configuration changes on routers and switches; take periodic backups of configurations.

Network Configuration Manager

Network Configuration Manager is configuration and change management software that helps you manage your startup and running configurations for changes and compliance.

Notable features of Network Configuration Manager:

Change review and approval

PCI DSS compliance review

Configuration change alerting

Configuration comparison

Remote firmware upgrade

Configuration rollback

Job scheduling

Configuration search

Firmware vulnerability management

Configuration management: Periodically back up configurations and revert to the previous configuration in case a faulty configuration is applied.

Change management: Monitor configurations for changes and get instant alerts for unauthorised changes.

Compliance auditing: Examine configurations for compliance to a defined set of internal or external policies and standards, and get notified about any violations.

User activity tracking: Create user audit reports to find out who made what configuration changes and when. Record actions, archive them, and play them back.

Automation: Automate all repetitive, time-consuming configuration management tasks. Apply configuration changes in bulk.

Firewall Analyzer

Firewall Analyzer is log analytics and compliance management software that helps you collect, archive, and analyse logs for security and bandwidth issues.

Important features of Firewall Analyzer:

Firewall policy management

Rule administration

Firewall security reporting

Configuration change tracking

Internet activity monitoring

PCI DSS and ISO auditing

VPN and web app reporting

Compliance auditing

Compliance management: Automate compliance audits with out-of-box reports and validate your firewall’s security using audit reports.

Change management: Track changes made on firewall configurations and get a complete trail of changes made with change management reports.

Firewall policy management: Get visibility into your firewall rules and optimise them to get the most out of your firewall. Automate firewall rule administration and perform in-depth impact analysis.

Log analysis: Create user audit reports to find out who made what configuration changes and when. Record actions, archive them, and play them back.

Network forensic audits: Pull out raw log reports to find the root cause of a particular security issue.

OpUtils

OpUtils is IP address and switch port management software that offers over 30 tools such as ping, an MIB browser, and more to help manage your network better.

OpUtils’ most useful features:

IPv4 and IPv6 support

End-to-end port mapping

DNS and MAC resolving

Group scanning of switches

Active Directory integration

Hierarchical tree view of IPs

End-to-end IP details

IP history and auditing

IP address management: Scan subnets to manage space and availability of IPv4 and IPv6 IPs, and reserve available IPs.

Switch port management: Monitor and track switch ports for availability and view their history. You can also map a switch port to the device connected to it.

Rogue detection: Get alerts when any unidentified or unauthorized device is detected and block particular switch ports.

MAC IP mapping: Get a list of MAC addresses along with their corresponding IP addresses and DNS names collected over a period.

Network tools: Leverage more than 30 tools such as Trace Route, Wake-on-LAN, DNS Resolver, SNMP Walker, and more for simplified troubleshooting.

OpManager Plus

OpManager Plus is integrated IT operations management software that tightly integrates network monitoring, bandwidth monitoring, configuration management, firewall management, and IP address and switch port management modules.

Unique features of OpManager Plus:

Comprehensive monitoring

Tighter data integration

Unified alerting

A common database

OpManager MSP

ManageEngine OpManager MSP helps MSPs provide world-class network management experiences to their clients in addition to holistic, proactive monitoring.

Some of the key features of OpManager MSP include:

Monitoring multi-client network devices and servers around the clock

Support for over 100 metrics across more than 8,000 client device types

Multi-client dashboards and a network operations centre

Multi-channel fault notification through e-mail, text message, and other communication channels like webhooks

Automated client fault management through workflows

Integration with ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus MSP

Insightful reports on client infrastructure performance

Free, personalised demos are available for all of these tools. You can even try free, 30-day trials for any of these solutions. Check out ManageEngine ITOM solutions now.

Rebecca D’souza is marketing analyst with ManageEngine by Zoho Corporation