ManageEngine endpoint management & security seminar comes to Dublin in July Seminar will focus on discovering strategic ways to navigate security challenges while accomplishing enterprise goals

In association with Servaplex

Join Servaplex for the ManageEngine Endpoint Management & Security seminar in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire on Thursday 7 July.

This seminar will focus on discovering strategic ways to navigate security challenges while accomplishing enterprise goals. ManageEngine security experts will discuss best practices on providing state-of-the-art security in the present-day workforce.

The ManageEngine global head of technical support for endpoint management will decode modern attack trends and share a practical approach to securing your endpoints and more.

Endpoint management and security seminar speakers from ManageEngine

Romanus Prabhu, global head of support for ManageEngine UEM at ManageEngine, and Santhosh Narasimhamoorthy, senior technical evangelist at ManageEngine will be speaking on the day.

Romanus Prabhu

As the global head of technical support, Romanus Prabhu is responsible for ensuring that ManageEngine’s UEM customers across the globe are happy. He is responsible for overseeing seamless on-boarding, product training and implementation, and support experience for all customers. Romanus also heads the product evangelists, professional services, partner certification, and customer success teams to nurture long-term relationships with each client, and in-turn nurturing community champions for the ManageEngine. Romanus is passionate about customer and employee success, solving complex challenges with teamwork and innovative thinking. Romanus is recognized as a corporate IT leader for his entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity and thought leadership.

Santhosh Narasimhamoorthy

Santhosh is a senior technical evangelist for unified endpoint management at ManageEngine. His areas of expertise broadly include technical support and implementation. With more than nine years of experience in client management and technical support, he is guiding customers to make the right choices in terms of implementing and configuring the end point management applications for enterprise environments.

Agenda

08:00 – 09:00 AM – Coffee, pastries, & registration

09:00 – 09:45 AM – Keynote: Unifying endpoint security strategies for enterprises

09:45 – 10:10 AM – Patch management: Protecting against known vulnerabilities

10:10 – 10:30 AM – Customer presentation

10:30 – 11:10 AM – Quiz & networking break

11:10 – 11:35 AM – Spotlight on security risk & blind-spots: Known, unknown vulnerabilities

11:35 – 12:15 AM – Ram down ransomware attacks: Unknown, unknown vulnerabilities

12:15 – 01:30 PM – Q/A, quiz winner and buffet lunch

Win a stay at The Royal Marine Hotel

The Royal Marine Hotel was first built in 1863 and is regarded as one of the finest 4-star hotels in Dublin and has hosted many Heads of State, Kings, Queens and celebrities including old blues eyes Frank Sinatra, Laurel & Hardy, and Charlie Chaplin. The Irish freedom fighter Michael Collins is believed to have hidden out in Room 210 with his partner Kitty Kiernan.

If you want to have a chance to stay in the famous room 210 in The Royal Marine, then you are in luck!! To say thank you, we are running a draw for you and another person to win a stunning bed, breakfast and dinner in the famous Royal Marine.

Sign up now to secure your place.