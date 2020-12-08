Majority of Irish consumers want widespread 5G coverage by 2025

76% of Irish adults said their lives have generally been improved by technology Print Print Life

Irish consumers want widespread 5G coverage within the next five years, according to a new study. The 5G Future report, completed by Amárach Research on behalf of Huawei Ireland, found that 80% of consumers believe it is ‘extremely important’ for Irish society that there is widespread 5G coverage in Ireland by 2025.

The report examined consumer understanding and expectations of 5G, focusing on how they view it will impact and improve their daily and working lives. It found that understanding of 5G has moved beyond facilitating faster Internet and better mobile network coverage. Irish consumers now believe 5G will play a major transformative role in introducing new products and services in Ireland, with the majority (61%) expecting 5G to enable new technologies as well as improving existing and emerging technology.

Overall, 76% of Irish adults said their lives have generally been improved by technology, with just 3% saying it has had negative impacts.

advertisement





Smart applications

Consumers recognised the importance of 5G ‘smart’ applications, naming smart energy grids (60%), smart homes (45%), smart cities (40%), and real-time translations (53%) as some of the 5G applications that will play an important role in the future of the country.

Consumers said they were excited about the new applications 5G will enable that are currently out of reach. Indeed, 32% said they would avail of delivery drones if available, while 41% of adults think that driverless vehicles (enabled by 5G) will improve workplace safety for dangerous tasks. Two out of five (39%) adults would use autonomous stores where customers simply enter the store logged into an app on their 5G smartphone and no traditional checkout is required.

Telehealth

The report also found that 58% of adults think telehealth will be an important feature of Irish society over the next five years, while 70% said it could reduce waiting times for medical consultations and treatments. A further 76% said it has the potential to improve medical access in rural Ireland.

Regarding 5G enabled e-learning and tele-education, 55% of respndents said they were convinced that these innovations will play an important part in improving Ireland’s education and training sector. More than half (52%) said they would be more likely to undertake upskilling or further education if e-learning or tele-education were more widely available.

Those surveyed also outlined the significance of 5G to Ireland’s economic future post Covid-19, with 58% noting 5G investment as being important to economic recovery and 74% stating it is very or extremely important for Ireland’s economy that the technological infrastructure is in place so people can effectively work remotely.

“The findings point to an exciting 5G future,” said Tony Yangxu, CEO, Huawei Ireland, “one that will not only benefit all of our daily lives, but will also enable Ireland to grow in the years ahead. 5G represents a range of limitless potential and possibilities for consumers. Huawei is rolling out 5G across the globe, and is fully committed to being part of the roll out of 5G across Ireland, helping to create a world-leading digital infrastructure.”

TechCentral Reporters