Magnet+ provides free phone and connectivity services to LGBT Ireland Connectivity provider aided in development of national helpline and a 'tele-friending' service

To mark Pride Month, Magnet+ is sponsoring all LGBT Ireland connectivity and phone services free of charge, to ensure any and all savings made can be redeployed into continuing to provide these crucial services to members of the LGBTQI+ community nationwide.

LGBT Ireland is a national organisation representing the LGBTQI+ community in Ireland. It has a number of objectives, one of which includes providing support services such as the national LGBT Helpline and the ‘tele-friending’ service (a weekly call for older, rurally based LGBTQI+ members) to the LGBTQI+ community in Ireland. With strong connectivity being essential for these services to function successfully, Magnet+ has played a key role by providing technological solutions such as Magnet Talk to support the successful operation of the National LGBT Helpline Network.

The Magnet+ voice solutions and services provided to LGBT Ireland over the last seven years have enabled the organisation to not only sustain their services, but has also allowed them to recruit and increase the number of volunteers working remotely nationwide to 65 this year, the highest it’s ever been. Magnet+ also assisted LGBT Ireland in its transition from traditional phone operations (i.e., picking up the receiver in an office) to using simple digital solutions (the Magnet+ Soft Phone or App) enabling the organisation to continue to expand their services and improve the digitisation of specific areas of the organisation.

Commenting on the partnership with LGBT Ireland, John Delves, managing director of Magnet+, said: “Our partnership with LGBT Ireland is a long-standing successful customer relationship that we are incredibly proud of at Magnet+. Our relationship is built on trust, similar values and mission statements which includes people being the heart and soul of both organisations… Keeping in line with this year’s Pride theme which is Courage, we’d like to encourage all our employees, customers and competitors to continue to stand up for what you believe in, call out unacceptable behaviour and be brave across all aspects of life – both personally and professionally.”

Claire Murphy, Head of Fundraising and Partnerships for LGBT Ireland, said: “Pride is an important time of year as it gives us an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come in terms of equality for members of the LGBTQI+ community but more importantly, it is an opportunity to highlight and build awareness around the work that still has to be done.

“We needed a voice solution to sustain our helpline service and upon extensive research, Magnet+ was the most coherent, qualified and able telecommunications organisation to provide the services we needed. That was seven years ago and today I can honestly say our brands are still aligned, as well as confirming the premium level of customer support and technology they have provided us with over the course of our partnership. Magnet+ has helped us turn six regional helplines into a national service using a network of volunteers around the country. We’re open seven days a week across six locations and thanks to the services provided by Magnet+, we are able to sustain our services and provide the highest quality connectivity every day.”

To contact the National LGBT Helpline, call 1800 929 539. If you would like to donate to LGBT Ireland, click here: https://donation.lgbt.ie/

TechCentral Reporters