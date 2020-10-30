Magnet promises to bring the human element back to customer service

A new gigabyte broadband service, aimed at remote workers, has been launched with a ‘talk to a human’ technical support guarantee.

Magnet Networks is promising that all technical support calls on its Business Broadband service will be answered by a technician almost instantly – meaning customers can escape the dreaded holding pattern or automated answering service.

It comes as new research shows the communications sector has seen its ‘You Get Me’ scores drop by almost 12% during Covid-19, leaving it at the bottom of the league table for customer experience scores for the second year. This compares to a 4% increase for supermarkets.

The recent customer experience report by the CX Company highlighted how being able to understand and empathise with a customer’s circumstances is even more important in these current times.

Ireland’s communications sector saw the largest decrease in customer experience and empathy across all of 10 sectors surveyed.

Separate research by customer and employee listening platform Usabilla, showed 73% of people of skip the automated answering service, often pressing ‘0’ to reach a human first.

“No-one wants to be placed on hold for what seems like an indefinite duration at the very time when they may be frustrated and need advice on an issue,” said Magnet Networks marketing director Louise McKeown (pictured).

“We are offering a guarantee that if customers need technical assistance, their call will be answered almost instantly during business hours, they will speak directly to a technician and that an expert will be working on their query within 30 minutes of the call.

“Our seven-day Ireland-based technical support services answer calls in an average of 11 rings.

“With the current migration towards remote working, we are now bringing our business broadband to the home for employees, backed by a responsive business-class support network.”

“We want to put the human back into technology and ensure a hassle-free experience for our customers.”

The Magnet Networks Business Broadband service is available to both consumers and businesses, and delivers business-class connectivity and customer service almost nationwide.

It offers a range of six speed options from 24Mb/s up to 1Gb/s, all of which come with a fixed IP address at no additional cost, allowing ease of access to office servers.

The cost for the 1Gb/s service starts at €75 ex vat per month on the Business Broadband + package which gives customers the ability to add this to a current phone line without the need for additional line rental charges.

The first two months are free. For details and pricing see magnetnetworks.com.