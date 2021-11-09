Magnet+ now offering free six month ‘Magnet Talk’ hosted voice package to all existing and new customers

Magnet+, the new name for Magnet Networks, Ireland’s largest independent connectivity network, and AirSpeed Telecom, market leader in the provision of fibre and wireless connectivity services across the country, is committed to putting customers at the very heart of their business and this is why the company has devised a series of commercial ‘moves’ to help clients become even more productive, efficient and responsive as we continue to recover from the Pandemic.

One of these key moves is the provision of free VOIP voice services for six months to all existing customers as well as newcomers.

Free VOIP voice service for six months

This offer includes 1,000 Irish landline and 1,000 Irish mobile calling minutes per company per month. This service is now available to all new customers and will also be offered as a free upgrade to existing hosted voice customers, as well as existing customers who would like to migrate to the Magnet+ VOIP hosted voice system. This equates to a saving of nearly €800 over six months for a company with 10 employees, or €3,500 for a company with 50 employees

Magnet Talk

Magnet Talk basically eliminates standard phone lines and PBX systems and moves your business phone network to the cloud. This immediately delivers lower costs and offers much greater flexibility. Using ‘Voice Over Internet Protocol’ technology, Magnet Talk lets users work anywhere there’s a broadband connection.

Any computer can handle calls using a screen-based ‘web phone’ but if you’d prefer a traditional handset, that’s no problem – a range of desk phones are also available.

Magnet Talk is even available via an app so calls can be made and received anywhere. Users can be set up in minutes and with a fixed per-user price, controlling costs is also more straightforward.

Ultimately, Magnet Talk is a business phone system that gives users and managers real control, efficiency and flexibility at a fraction of the cost of a standard PBX system.

John Delves, managing director of Magnet+, says he wants Magnet+ to become the telecommunications company that customers will always recommend to others.

“Our sector is extremely conservative and isn’t very open to change,” said Delves. “As a result, the industry has become extremely vanilla, with all the main operators behaving in exactly the same way. The last 12-18 months has been extremely difficult for businesses and it has revealed the necessity for high-capacity, super-efficient connectivity. With this in mind we’ve conducted our research, identified the pain points and want to bring it back to the basics – customers first.

“The existing players are obsessed with customer acquisition – at Magnet+, we are focused on customer retention. We don’t want to just acquire new customers; we want to keep them. To do this, we’ve decided to introduce new, ‘outside of the box’ commercial offerings, including 6 months free VOIP services for all new and existing customers. We’re also offering contract freedom to all business broadband customers and a guarantee that you will ALWAYS talk to a real human when dealing with Magnet + as we introduce a zero bots’ policy. It’s a very exciting time for the entire team at Magnet+ and, importantly, our customers all I can say is – watch this space.”

With up to 100Gb of uninterrupted connectivity available, Magnet+ is capable of delivering into every corner of every county in Ireland. The company offers a full-suite of telecommunications solutions including dedicated connectivity, telecommunications, Wi-Fi and security as well as cloud services. By combining network-neutrality with world-class technical knowledge, Magnet+ can devise integrated telecommunications solutions utilising its fibre, wireless, 4G and 5G infrastructure to meet the exact needs of each client, ensuring outstanding connectivity that no other provider in Ireland is capable of delivering.

For more information on Magnet Talk visit www.magnetplus.ie/business/talk/ and for regular updates check out www.magnetplus.ie or follow us on Twitter @MagnetPlus_ie