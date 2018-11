MacBook Air: What would Steve think?

Cupertino's vision of choice looks a lot like clutter

Apple announced a new MacBook Air this week but can you tell the difference between it, the MacBook and the 13″ MacBook Pro? Dusty and Niall play ‘what would Steve think’ with the current range of laptops.

