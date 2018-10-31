Mac mini: Everything you need to know about Apple’s low-cost desktop Mac

The Mac mini is Apple’s smallest desktop Mac. It may not be as fast as Apple’s other desktop computers—the iMac and the Mac Pro—but it remains fast enough for general-purpose use, and even for pro apps. The Mac mini not only appeals to first-time Mac users, but longtime Mac users like the price and use the Mac mini as a server or an entertainment Mac connected to a TV.

Mac mini: Updated after four years

Apple revealed major updates to the desktop Mac, including new processors, new storage devices, new ports, and a new space gray case.

The Mac mini now feature Intel’s eighth-generation Core processors. Apple says the the new Mac mini is five times faster than its predecessor, which was released four years ago and has a fourth-generation Core processor.

As for storage devices, the new Mac mini doesn’t use a hard drive, or even a Fusion Drive. Instead, Apple uses SSDs to provide fast performance. The company says that the SSDs are four times faster than the drives in the old Mac mini.

As for ports, here’s what the new Mac mini comes with:

Gigabit Ethernet (with an option to upgrade to 10Gb Ethernet)

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

HDMI

Two USB-A ports

Headphone jack/audio out

Models and specifications

Apple sells two Mac mini standard configuration models.

€919: 3.6GHz quad-core Core i3 CPU, 8Gb of memory, 128Gb SSD storage, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU.

€1,269: 3.0GHz six-core Core i5 processor, 8Gb of memory, 256Gb SSD storage,, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU.

The Mac mini does not include a display, keyboard, or mouse, so you’ll have to provide your own. Or you can customize your order to include these devices as extra-cost options. Apple sells the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray to match the Mac mini, or you can get them in Silver.

Since the Mac mini lacks an optical drive, you need to buy an external USB optical drive if you want to read or burn CDs and DVDs.

AppleCare+ is available for the Mac mini for $99, which extends the standard one-year warranty to three years.

Mac mini: Connectivity

The Mac mini has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also has four USB 3.0 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, and an SDXC card slot. It also has a gigabit ethernet port, in case you want to connect to a wired network.

To connect a display, you can use the HDMI port or a Thunderbolt 3 port. You might have to buy an adapter in order to connect your display. You can consult our Thunderbolt 3 adapter guide to see what you need to connect to DVI, DisplayPort/mini DisplayPort, or VGA.

Mac mini: Speed

We haven’t had a chance to test the new Mac mini, but we expect it to be not-as-fast as the iMac. But it definitely has enough speed for general use—Internet access, productivity apps, e-mail, and most of the stuff you do on a daily basis.

During yesterday’s launch event, Apple touted the Mac mini’s performance with pro apps such as Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Photoshop, Logic Pro X, and more. There’s no question it’s much improved over the older machine, and it can handle pro apps, though we’ll be interested to see the speed differences with the iMac. And the Mac mini has even more power to act as a file or media server in your home.

Should you buy one?

For new Mac users switching from a PC, the Mac mini is an excellent machine, if you don’t mind not having the absolute fastest processors. It’s a great choice for shoppers on a budget, or for someone who wants a second computer in the home. It handles everyday usage well.

The Mac mini is also an ideal Mac for a household looking to install a second or third computer. And it is a very good machine to use as a server, either for your network, or for watching media.

