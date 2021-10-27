LoyLap releases keep-cup with contactless payment functionality

LoyLap, an Irish fintech company specialising in digital payments and customer engagement software, and Bear Market Coffee, a coffee and beverage business with branches across Dublin, have teamed up to launch Ireland’s first reusable coffee cup with contactless payment functionality.

The keep cups will initially launch in Bear Market’s outlet in the Dublin branch of global sports retailer Decathlon, with plans to further expand the initiative across the company’s branches in the coming months.

Powered by LoyLap’s contactless payment infrastructure, customers of Bear Market Coffee can use their personalised keep cup to pay for their beverages, in a seamless transaction. The chip is embedded within the silicon sleeve of the reusable cup, transforming the keep cup into a functional payment device.

A core component of the initiative is LoyLap’s integrated loyalty system, which operates on Bear Market Coffee’s custom branded app – enabling the coffee business to directly reward repeat customers – a valuable asset for any small business. The streamlined payment experience means that customers will be incentivised to transition using the keep cups, potentially saving hundreds, even thousands of disposable, single-use coffee cups from going to landfill each day.

The pairing of reusable coffee cups and embedded contactless payment chips is the first solution of its kind to be deployed in Ireland.

“At LoyLap, we are committed to delivering innovative digital solutions, which expand the payment functionality of businesses, while creating a modern, streamlined experience for customers,” said Conor O’Toole, co-founder and CTO of LoyLap. “Through our ongoing partnership with Bear Market Coffee, we have demonstrated the numerous benefits of adopting an integrated payment system for small businesses.

“The past eighteen months have accelerated the digitisation of our economy, and we are rapidly evolving into a cashless society. The contactless keep cup will appeal to consumers seeking a transaction experience designed for the modern age, while also helping to encourage environmentally friendly behaviour.”

“At Bear Market Coffee, we are always looking for ways to improve our sustainability and customer experience,” said Ruth Deasy, co-founder and COO of Bear Market Coffee. “Sustainability is a core pillar of our brand, and as a business, we are constantly searching for innovations which encourage the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly practices. This initiative will simplify and streamline the customer payment experience while simultaneously encouraging the adoption of reusable cups.”

Bastien Grandgeorge, CEO of Decathlon Ireland added: “At Decathlon, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint by 40% by 2026, through actively developing our sustainability strategies. Since opening in 2020, we have worked to ensure renewable energy supply to our building, secured the eco-friendly certification of our site in Ballymun and appointed a dedicated team to implement our environmental objectives. This is part of our wider mission to ensure that Decathlon Ireland is helping both sportspeople and our planet, to become as sustainable as possible.”

TechCentral Reporters