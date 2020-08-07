Fidelity Investments’ Lorna Martyn on getting more girls into STEM

Redressing the gender balance, and tough times for TikTok Print Print Radio

On this week’s show: Why 15 September is so important to Microsoft and TikTok; and Niall meets with Fidelity Investments head of technology Lorna Martyn to talk about the gender divide in science, technology, engineering and maths.

