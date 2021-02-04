Longford County Council first to bring free student Wi-Fi to town centre

Eduroam Everywhere extends connectivity beyond the campus gates Print Print Life

Longford County Council has introduced eduroam Wi-Fi as part of the new eduroam Everywhere initiative. Eduroam (‘education roaming’) provides secure wireless Internet access in more than 12,000 locations across 106 countries worldwide.

Eduroam in Ireland is pioneered by HEAnet, Ireland’s National Education and Research Network. To date, 160 eduroam hotspots have been activated mainly in Universities, Institutes of Technology and other third level educational organisations.

HEAnet is working on bringing eduroam outside the campus walls as part of their eduroam Everywhere initiative already operating in Dulin at the Convention Centre Dublin and CHQ, Dublin, and now also Longford, Ballymahon and Drumlish town centres and Longford, Ballymahon and Granard public libraries.

advertisement





Christine Collins, Longford County Council broadband officer, said: “We are delighted to be the first Irish county council to introduce eduroam Wi-Fi in town centres. Our mission is to support the local community and we consider students and researchers a vital part of that community. HEAnet have been very supportive and guided us through the whole process which turned out to be quick and simple. I believe that this initiative highlights our region’s innovative outlook, and we are looking forward to getting involved in similar projects in the future.”

Kerrie Power, HEAnet CEO, said: “In HEAnet, we are passionate about equality and fairness and therefore there is a need to go further in the conversation about off-campus connectivity and start making things happen. A recent study by ESRI has shown that one in six college students come from areas with poor broadband coverage which makes us determined to support reducing and ultimately removing the digital divide. We are working together to make Wi-Fi available in as many locations as possible so that students can keep learning no matter how reliable or unreliable is their internet connection at home.”

TechCentral Reporters