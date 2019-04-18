LogMeIn to create 200 jobs at new Dublin office

SaaS company moves into Reflector building as part of global expansion plan Print Print Trade

LogMeIn a provider of cloud-based connectivity, has officially opened its new international headquarters in the Reflector Building, Grand Canal Dock. The investment, supported by the Dept of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland, is expected to create 200 jobs over the next three years.

LogMeIn established a Dublin office in 2012. The new facility in Dublin will allow the company to establish a management decision making centre employing customer service, sales, marketing, legal, HR and IT staff.

The Reflector building is a landmark office development in Ireland completed in 2018. The six-storey building is split into two wings, comprising office and retail space, with space for a ground floor restaurant and parking.

The new Dublin office recently served as host venue for the grand final of the company’s HackIn international hackathon, which saw product managers, designers and engineers take a break from their day jobs to imagine, design and code prototypes to solve a customer pain point, improve an internal process, or demonstrate an emerging technology.

“LogMeIn is certain that by investing in growth-enabling infrastructure in Dublin, it is able to retain its focus on competitiveness and develop new products to continually help our customers and that will also create jobs, spreading the benefits to the broader community in Ireland,” said Bill Wagner, CEO, LogMeIn. “Our new office is central to LogMeIn leading the innovation race, while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide and attract the highest level of talent available.”

LogMeIn’s customers include LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToRooms and Bold360.

TechCentral Reporters