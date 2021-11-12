Logicalis’ Winston Heeren on cyber resilience

Lessons learned from 21, and a look at what happens when you don't keep up with your email Print Print Radio

On this week’s show brought to you by Logicalis in association with IBM, Winston Heeren looks at cyber resilience and the lessons that have been learned from a year of high-profile cyber attacks. Back in the studio Niall and Dusty talk about the pressure we experience when trying to keep on top of our DMs, e-mails and anything else that comes your way.

