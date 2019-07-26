Living with Alexa

Glorified clock radio or game-changing appliance? We bust through the hype Print Print Radio

How do we feel about digital personal assistants now the novelty has worn off. This week Dusty gives an in-depth breakdown of his experience.

We also check out the leaked Windows 10 Start Menu, find out when the Galaxy Fold will be released, and explain why Facebook’s FTC fine is a bargain at a paltry $5 billion.

