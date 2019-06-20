LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs at Wilton Place

LinkedIn is to create 800 new jobs at its office in Wilton Place, Dublin. The move will bring the social network’s overall headcount in Ireland to 2,000 by summer next year.

There are more than 100 roles open today in areas such as sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics.

LinkedIn also confirmed the renewal of its ReturnIn programme, piloted last year, which provides customised support for people returning to employment after taking time out to look after children or act as a carer.

From today, all of the company’s open roles in Ireland encourage applications from returners, and customised support will be offered to successful candidates based on their needs.

Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland (pictured), said: “Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal pace, both as an employer, but also as a platform that two million Irish professionals have come to rely on to develop their careers and find their next job. Our Irish office has become our second largest office in the world, after our global HQ, and our Irish members are some of the most active and engaged on our platform.

“We’re hugely grateful to the Government, the IDA, and the people of Dublin, for their support which has enabled us to grow from a team of three people to 2,000.”

TechCentral Reporters