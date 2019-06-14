Linked Finance tops €100m in loans

Peer-to-peer lender to create 25 jobs at Dublin office

Having issued over €100 million in loans to local SMEs, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform Linked Finance has announced plans to double its headcount by 2020.

The recruitment drive will see the company create an initial 25 jobs in its Dublin office.

“It took us almost five years to reach our first €50 million in lending,” said Niall Dorrian, CEO, Linked Finance. “Now, a little over a year later, we’ve hit the €100 million milestone. This rapid rate of growth is a clear indication that our model is gaining real traction and why we plan to double our headcount in 2020.”

Companies that have raised funding with Linked Finance in the past include Viking Splash Tours, The Rolling Donut, Lolly & Cooks, Murphy’s Ice Cream, Iconic Offices and the Irish Fairy Door Company.

TechCentral Reporters