Cloudcards company signs major partnership with CAE Parc Aviation

Cloudcards will supply the aviation company with cloud-based software platform, Cards Print Print Trade

Irish aviation software company, Cloudcards, has partnered with CAE Parc Aviation. The Limerick-based company will supply CAE Parc Aviation with aircraft transition and inspection tool, Cards.

Cards manages the delivery and redelivery of leased aircrafts as well as inspection and maintenance projects. The cloud-based software platform has been deployed in 300 aircraft transition projects around the globe.

Designed and built on Salesforce, Cards helps to simplify the management of complex aviation assets. It offers remote and on-site auditing capabilities of aircraft documentation, and physical aircraft inspection via its mobile application.

In 2013, brothers Brian and Barry Fitzgerald founded Cloudcards. Its range covers aircraft leasing asset management, cloud asset management and Cards.

Commenting on the partnership, Bill Blake, Cloudcards CEO said: “It is a massive endorsement for Cloudcards to be chosen to partner with CAE Parc Aviation, a highly reputable company and one that recognises the importance of innovative solutions in the ever-evolving aircraft leasing industry. This partnership will help expand our global footprint further and build on a very successful 12 months for the company.”

Canadian-owned but based in Ireland, CAE Parc Avaition’s technical services division supports the full aircraft lifecycle; from build and delivery to operation and transition. It has offices in Ireland, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Vietnam and China.

“We are delighted to partner with Cloudcards who have a solid reputation in the industry and a solution that meets our needs and those of our customers, while dramatically reducing the cost of aircraft asset management,” said Don Salmon, head of aircraft leasing services, CAE Parc Aviation. “Not only is Cards easily adopted but it can be used worldwide in any jurisdiction and covers all aspects of an aircraft transition process.”

TechCentral Reporters