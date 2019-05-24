Limerick and Clare schools selected to pilot Epistem numeracy programme

Epistem, the National Centre for STEM Education, has announced a new initiative, Numeracy Across the Curriculum.

The year-long research and development project aims to develop strategies for teaching numeracy across the curriculum.

It will be piloted at chosen Limerick and Clare schools this August following a successful launch in Australia.

The programme is based on ten years of research conducted by Prof Merrilyn Goos, Epistem director and her team.

“Empowering teachers to help their students use mathematics to solve everyday problems, or make evidence-based judgements, can be transformational. It is about looking at maths not from a closed discipline /subject perspective but how it is applied in real life contexts,” said Goos.

Its findings have been published into a book Numeracy Across the Curriculum: Research based strategies for enhancing teaching and learning. It is now available as a guidance tool for all pre-service or in-service teachers as a guidance tool.

TechCentral Reporters