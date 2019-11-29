LetsGetChecked to create 120 new jobs between Dublin and New York

Required roles span software engineering, developing, design, DevOps, security and compliance Print Print Trade

Dun Laoghaire-based health insights company LetsGetChecked plans to create 120 new jobs by the end of 2020. The health firm will create 70 jobs in Dublin and a further 50 in New York, near doubling its current headcount.

LetsGetChecked requires additional members of its engineering, technical nursing, and customer solutions teams. It also put out a call for more technical roles spanning software engineering, developing, design, DevOps, security and compliance.

The company gives consumers direct access to a range of testing options and clinical services from home.

Just this May, LetsGetChecked racked up €26 million in Series B funding with LTP, a Boston-based healthcare IT focused growth equity investment firm, leading the round. This brought its total funding to €44 million.

With the additional team members, LetsGetChecked will continue to expand and increase access to its platform said Peter Foley, CEO and founder; “LetsGetChecked has grown rapidly in the last few years and our Series B funding round with LTP laid the groundwork for exciting partnerships.

“We have plans for further expansion to allow for an even more diverse offering of home health tests and clinical services in 2020. These new jobs will help us as we expand internationally and the hires on our engineering team will help us further develop our technology platform to give people more control over their personal health and wellbeing.”

“LetsGetChecked is a necessity within a model that is simply over-stretched. We are in no way taking away from the importance of seeing your doctor, if you are worried, our highly skilled medical team can guide you in the right direction,” said Dr Dominic Rowley, medical director for LetsGetChecked and consultant physician. “LetsGetChecked ensures that consumers can access health tests quickly and conveniently empowering people to live longer, happier lives.”

TechCentral Reporters