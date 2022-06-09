Lero project uses AI and robotics to eliminate road crash deaths Working with automotive perception company Provizio to deploy the technology Life

Lero researchers are teaming up with automotive perception company Provizio to develop artificial intelligence tools to end traffic accidents on the world’s roads.

Researchers from Lero – the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software – Dr Ciarán Eising and Dr Pepijn Van de Ven, in association with Provizio, will focus on the fusion of data from onboard cameras and radar sensors to help eliminate traffic accidents for all drivers, both human and robotic.

Dr Van de Ven said they would be working with Provizio to deploy the technology on Provizio test vehicles and make developments commercially available to car manufacturers worldwide.

“Our researchers will spend time with Provizio on the Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) in Shannon to learn about Provizio’s technology and deploy the technologies developed,” he added.

Provizio founder Barry Lunn said: “We started Provizio to solve the global road death pandemic. For the last 20 years, international regulatory policy has focused on trying to make us better, more responsible drivers. This approach has failed consistently.”

“We are building augmented, guardian angel technology to make us all better and safer drivers,” he added. “We are using unparalleled ‘beyond-line-of-sight’ sensor technology coupled with artificial intelligence ‘on-the-edge’ to perceive, predict and prevent accidents.”

Provizio founder and CEO Barry Lunn said the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that annually, more than 1.35 million die in road traffic accidents, with more than 50 million people maimed, and the cost to the global economy is estimated to be just shy of €2 trillion annually.

“Every decision to move that an autonomous car makes, based on its sensor inputs, is potentially a life or death one,” said Lunn. “The time-critical nature of the car’s operation means that only the car can make these decisions safely and reliably.

“A critical challenge to the successful deployment of autonomous vehicles is the difficulty the vehicle has in viewing and understanding the environment in which it must safely operate and understanding its location within that environment.”

TechCentral Reporters