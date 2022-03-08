Lenovo partners with Exertis to power the future of hybrid working Privacy-enhancing features and fast connectivity make for the perfect balance of work and play Pro

In association with Exertis Ireland

While everything seems to be going back to ‘normal’, we know there is one thing that won’t: The work life. We are living in a whole new world of working, where ‘hybrid’ is the new ‘normal’.

Lenovo has the perfect work-life balance laptop. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 delivers uncompromised portable power for the work-from-anywhere workforce. Features like Modern Standby, Wi-Fi 6, and WWAN keep you connected wherever your day takes you. Now with the touch Privacy Guard display to shield your screen from shoulder surfers and the antimicrobial surface treatment, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 prioritises a secure and safe user experience.

advertisement





Always on, always connected

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 includes productivity-enhancing features which enables the machine to wake in one second and connect to the Internet one second later, and Wi-Fi 6, delivering faster data rates and lower latency for higher performance.

Not only does it sound great, but it looks great too. Covering the bases with a new stunning Storm Grey aluminium top cover option and an antimicrobial surface treatment option, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 delivers on aesthetics and health features, raising the bar on functional beauty.

Not all business

Not only is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (14″ Intel) laptop everything you need for work – it’s everything you want for in-home fun. Get top-of-the-line picture quality with up to a 14″ Dolby Vision UHD panel for dazzling video and graphics. Combined with Dolby Audio Speaker System for enhanced sound, streaming movies or listening to music has never sounded better.

Smarter means tougher

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (14″ Intel) laptops are tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure they run in extreme conditions. From the Arctic wilderness to desert dust storms, from zero-gravity to spills and drops, you can trust these laptops to handle whatever life throws your way.

For your eyes only

Enjoy the safety of ThinkShield security solutions, a combination of hardware and software that work together to keep your data safe from hackers or peering eyes. The optional PrivacyGuard panel features an electronic filter that decreases the angle of vision on your display – so people sitting next to you only see a black screen while you work. And with a discrete Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (dTPM 2.0) chip, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (14″ Intel) is an impenetrable fortress for your data.

With more than 40 years’ experience as a technology distributor, Exertis Ireland has the expertise, depth of knowledge and strong relationships to help you grow your Lenovo business. Its team is highly trained and on hand to assist or advise in any aspect of Lenovo devices.