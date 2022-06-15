Lenovo opens its first European in-house manufacturing facility New factory in Ullo, Hungary, will focus on building server infrastructure, storage systems, and high-end workstations Trade

PC maker Lenovo has cut the ribbon on its first European in-house manufacturing facility based in Ullo, Hungary.

With its doors now open, the new factory will focus primarily on building server infrastructure, storage systems, and high-end PC workstations to be used by customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In an announcement, Lenovo said the investment represents “significant economic potential” for both the private and public sectors in Hungary, with increased production capacity, greater potential for collaboration with local vendors, and the creation of new job openings.

advertisement





Already, the Ullo site employs 1000 full-time staff across engineering, management and operational roles and the number is set to rise as the facility moves towards full capacity.

The PC manufacturer said Hungary’s strong infrastructure, skilled labour, and its central European location made it the ideal spot for its operations.

“Hungary’s well-connected location puts us much closer to our European customers so that we can fulfil and sustain their needs while remaining at the forefront of innovation,” commented Francois Bornibus, senior vice president and EMEA president at Lenovo.

“As our business continues to grow around the world, this incredible new facility will play a key role in our plans to ensure future success and bring smarter technology for all to Europe more sustainably, quickly and efficiently.”

At almost 50,000 square meters across two buildings and three floors, the new factory is one of Lenovo’s largest manufacturing facilities, with the production line able to tackle more than 1,000 servers and 4,000 workstations a day, each built to customer requirements.

The location is also fitted with a host of innovative automation capabilities, including a building management system, while solar panels and Lenovo’s patented low-temperature solder process will help contribute to the company’s climate goals.

Part of Lenovo’s investment has been supported by local government incentives through the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA). Róbert Ésik, CEO of the organisation, said the move will be good for the country’s economic landscape.

“With the site now officially open, we expect to see new collaboration opportunities for local suppliers contribute towards Hungary’s prosperous economic environment,” he said.

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?