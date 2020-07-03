Leaving Facebook and Learnovate’s Dr Ann Devitt

Big brands desert social media and the post-Covid classroom

All the news on the great Facebook Boycott of 2020, Google Photo changes and Microsoft throws in the towel on retail. Plus we chat with Dr Ann Devitt, academic director of Trinity College Dublin’s Learnovate Centre to see how Post-Covid classrooms will look in September.

