Learning Pool creates 20 jobs in Derry

Derry company expects to train 2m users in 2019

Learning Pool, a provider of online learning for global organisations, is doubling office space at its Derry headquarters with the creation of 20 new jobs.

The new jobs are being created in business development, technology and software development, finance, human resources, learning design, graphic design, and customer success.

Learning Pool CEO Paul McElvaney said: “Our success to date has been built on revolutionising learning and development across organisations, giving employees the freedom to undertake training and development courses online, at times convenient to them.

“We’re continuing to innovate and are working on some exciting next generation products. These new roles will help us to build on our commitment to deliver innovative solutions and an excellent quality service to the 2 million people we expect to train in 2019.”

Carlyle Cardinal Ireland invested in Learning Pool in 2016 and has supported Learning Pool’s growth including its acquisitions of e-learning companies MindClick in the UK and MediaCorp in Scotland. The company recently announced annual revenues have increased more than 40% year on year.

Learning Pool has been recognised by the Deloitte Fast 50, as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Ireland and the UK in each of the last eight years. Its customers include New Look, Tesco, Jurys Inn and Specsavers.

