LauraLynn’s print services with Ricoh Ireland

Partnership extends to volunteering and fundraising activities

Ricoh Ireland’s Document Production Centre in Glasnevin will provide a dedicated print service for LauraLynn, in support of its fundraising activities.

With the print service provider’s help, the hospice can dedicate more of its resources to providing care for children with life-limiting conditions and a range of practical, emotional and therapeutic supports to their families.

Printed promotional and marketing products like programmes, posters, leaflets and banners are used to engage with potential and existing donors.

However, Ricoh’s efforts go beyond providing print solutions. Its staff make donations and are each allowed two days of the year to volunteer for the hospice.

Commenting on the partnership, Claire Shiels, corporate fundraiser, LauraLynn, said: “Whether it’s our new batch of Christmas cards or pop-ups for our next event, the depth of what they offer is incredible, the service is professional, and the quality is always fantastic.

“As a charity, it’s important for us to build strategic partnerships that enable us to maximise our reach and resources… The cost of a courier or the time needed to pick a brochure design – these are small things but they make a big difference to us as a charity. Ricoh Ireland manages these activities so that we can spend our resources on making a real difference.”

