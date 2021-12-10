LastPass announces integration with Google Workspace

LastPass has announced a new integration with Google Workspace in a bid to provide a seamless login process for business users.

Employers can now automatically provide employees with a LastPass account through Google’s directory integration, allowing them to store all their passwords for seamless logins without compromising on security.

The integration allows users to access LastPass using their corporate Google Workspace credentials without any additional passwords, minimising password reset frustrations and time spent on logging into accounts.

The Google active directory also allows for employers to easily add and remove users, simplifying management and ensuring the security of the organisation.

Dan DeMichele, VP of product management at LogMeIn, said: “Between this new integration with Google Workspace, and the combination of zero-knowledge infrastructure and multi-key approach, this security model that is unique to LastPass offers a level of security uncommon with such a simple login experience.”

According to DeMichele, “this ensures the keys used to unlock a user’s vault only reunite locally on the end user’s device.

“LastPass is the leading password manager on the market, providing this level of security authentication for federated login integrations with identity providers.”

The integration with Google Workspace comes months after LogMeIn, LastPass’ parent company, announced that users on the service’s free tier would no longer have unlimited access to their stored passwords on both desktop and mobile devices. Since 16 March 2021, users are only able to view and manage passwords on either desktop or mobile, being forced to choose which platform they want to use to access their password vaults and being locked out of the other.

LastPass’s Premium and Family subscriptions start at €2.90 and €3.90 per month, respectively, and include additional features such as expanded multifactor authentication support, Dark Web monitoring and improved password sharing.

LastPass’s business offerings start with Teams, priced at €3.90 per user, per month, and intended for SMEs or workgroups with up to 50 users, although this is a recommendation rather than a hard limit. This provides each user with an industry-standard password storage vault with optional two-factor authentication, shared folders for your team, and a dashboard to administrate everything.

The next tier up, Enterprise, has no recommended ceiling on user numbers and adds Single Sign-On support, personal customer support, API and app integrations and customisable security policies.

