Kyndryl and Lenovo collaborate on hybrid cloud and edge computing

IBM spin-off Kyndryl has announced an extended partnership with its IT server supplier Lenovo that will see the two companies collaborate on delivering and deploying scalable hybrid cloud solutions and edge computing implementations.

Lenovo has been a strategic partner for Kyndryl since September 2021, providing PCs, servers, storage, and next generation edge compute technologies.

The existing collaboration will now form the basis of new plans to provide customers with optimal solutions ranging from hybrid cloud to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and edge computing applications due to the rising demand among businesses for edge networks.

Commenting on the announcement, Lenovo executive VP and president of Infrastructure Solutions Groups Kirk Skaugen said that the partnership with Kyndryl “will deliver leadership in innovation for hybrid multi-cloud deployments and the edge”.

“Today’s new IT capabilities are transforming nearly every industry, and Lenovo is committed to empowering customers’ intelligent transformation. Kyndryl’s industry leadership in managed infrastructure capabilities coupled with Lenovo’s extensive portfolio of solutions from the device to the cloud uniquely positions us to meet customers’ mission critical, distributed service applications through automation, optimisation, and differentiated management technologies,” he added.

Earlier this month, Lenovo unveiled a new line of edge-to-cloud IT infrastructure solutions for midsize businesses, including server, storage, and service offerings that facilitate resource optimisation and remote work.

Kyndryl Global Alliances and Partnerships leader Stephen Leonard said that Kyndryl’s “proven track record of delivering value to customers worldwide with Lenovo provides a solid foundation for expanding [its] relationship with new jointly-architected solutions”.

“We’re confident that customers will be able to continue to rely on the combination of Kyndryl and Lenovo to deliver reliable, high-performance infrastructure and services from personal computers to servers and storage to advanced computing at the edge,” he added.

The collaboration with Lenovo is the latest in a series of partnership announcements from Kyndryl, and follows deals with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudera, Nokia, and Microsoft. The move is in line with Kyndryl’s mission to “accelerate clients’ infrastructure modernisation efforts” – an aim that was outlined by IBM executive chairman Ginni Rometty in October 2021.

