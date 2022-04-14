Kyndryl and Dell partner on new cyber resilience and recovery service Expanded alliance aims to help businesses improve performance and availability of critical data Pro

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has expanded its global alliance with Dell Technologies in the form of a new cyber resilience solution to protect critical business data.

The partnership is focused on providing cyber incident recovery, offering cyber resilience through Dell’s high-performance storage, servers, and data protection systems.

Kyndryl says the new jointly developed solution has been designed to help secure critical data sets and provide a verified process to recover data back into a business.

It uses an ‘air-gapped’ data vault from Dell, which means one copy of the data is offline and cannot be accessed to help ensure availability in the event of a cyber incident.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Dell and look forward to delivering solutions, services and support that customers need to store and protect their data and recover from cyber threats,” commented Kris Lovejoy, global security & resiliency practice leader at Kyndryl.

“Through this important alliance, we will work together to help companies improve performance and availability of critical data, predictive maintenance, non-disruptive upgrades and refreshes.”

Dell recently elevated Kyndryl to titanium black global partner status in the Dell Technologies partner programme – a status that recognises partners it deems best equipped to support customers through their digital transformation.

The partnership follows a string of deals for Kyndryl, which completed its spin off from IBM in November 2021. These include a major cloud migration deal with Microsoft, two separate edge computing partnerships with Nokia and Lenovo, and a deal with AWS to create a cloud ‘centre of excellence’ for customers.

