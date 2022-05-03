Kingspan solution allows users to insulate and generate with a single product PowerPanel delivers operational efficiencies and is up to 74% lighter than traditional systems Pro

Kingspan has launched its latest PowerPanel solution, allowing users to insulate and generate with a single product. Aimed at commercial and office buildings, PowerPanel was designed to help high energy consuming businesses reduce carbon emissions and cut energy costs. It provides operational efficiencies and is up to 74% lighter than traditional systems.

A new generation of roof solution, Kingspan PowerPanel combines high-performance QuadCore insulation with efficient monocrystalline photovoltaic (PV) technology in a single, factory-engineered panel, creating roofs that are quicker to install, and that work to power the building’s needs.

In Ireland, the government committed to a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050, and a reduction of 51% by 2030. The construction and building materials sectors have a key role to play in delivering these reductions given that the built environment contributes about 40% of global carbon emissions. Kingspan said PowerPanel meets net Zero energy building requirements and helps buildings to achieve an A+ energy rating.

advertisement





PowerPanel is suitable for many existing roof structures without the need for additional structural works or aesthetic compromises. By combining its energy saving technology and lighter structure it is a perfect solution for commercial and office spaces looking for an efficient and effective renewable energy solution.

In 2019, Kingspan opened the doors to IKON, its new global innovation centre at its headquarters in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan. PowerPanel is one of the first products developed at IKON and it is installed on its nearby manufacturing building to enhance its energy credentials, and is reflective of Kingspan’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

“The built environment is responsible for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions, and high-performance insulation is one of the most important ways to increase energy-efficiency in buildings. Radical changes in the materials the construction sector uses can play a significant part in helping to slow and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Gene Murtagh, chief executive at Kingspan. “Through Kingspan’s Planet Passionate programme, we are putting knowledge and expertise to use through the creation of innovative, energy-saving products. Developing innovative new products like PowerPanel is all part of delivery on Kingspan’s mission to accelerate a net zero emissions future.”

Marci Bonham, managing director, Kingspan Insulated Panels, Ireland said: “For the commercial property sector to embrace renewable technologies, they need solutions that not only make sense from an environmental viewpoint, but ones that are viable and attractive from an economic and a business perspective too. The single unit nature of PowerPanel makes it an easy to install product, that takes less time. PowerPanel is a means to reduce carbon emissions of the built environment and help meet Government targets for office and commercial energy ratings. It is also putting its knowledge and expertise to use through the creation of innovative, energy-saving products.”

Kingspan’s funding solution, Rooftricity, allows owners to install PowerPanel on their buildings with no upfront capital investment. The funding option offers building owners the opportunity to maximise roof space to generate power for their own use without any upfront capital outlay.

TechCentral Reporters