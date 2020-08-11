Kingspan partners with 8×8 to support global growth

In deploying 8x8, Kingspan hopes to unify communications and customer engagement on a single cloud-based platform

Kingspan has partnered with integrated cloud communications platform provider 8×8 in a bid support its growth and streamline employee and customer experience.

Headquartered in Cavan, the insulation and building solutions provider previously used several disparate legacy on-premises telephony and contact centre systems. With growing demand for a single voice, video, team chat and contact centre solution, the organisation needed to retire legacy PBXs and contact centre solutions and bring everyone onto a new cloud communications platform to improve employee productivity and customer experience.

Kingspan also identified gaps in its customer analytics and data. With multiple vendors and platforms used across the business and in different locations, having a single view of a customer had been challenging for the company. It thus required a single vendor to unite data spanning across its international offices.

Working with local technology partner Outsource, Kingspan selected the 8×8 Open Communications Platform for operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact centre solutions fuelled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. It said the solution will offer a single view of data and analytics across every interaction, boost employee and contact centre agent communication and collaboration, as well as improve customer insights.

Starting in the UK, Kingspan will deploy 550 seats of the solution across six countries. First line support will be provided by 8×8 and Outsource.

“We’re moving toward a digital workplace and it’s proving a powerful enabler for our business as we continue to grow,” said Richard Gray, IT manager, operations, Kingspan Water & Energy. “Not only does it allow us to improve employee productivity, but access to more data allows us to improve business insights and meet ever-changing customer needs. Working with local contacts at Outsource, who had global experience and expertise, was critical in helping us identify the best solution to meet our needs. We’ve got a great relationship with both Outsource and 8×8 that inspires confidence. They work hard, they’re responsive, and their solutions lead the field, based on our experience.”

“8×8 is committed to helping organisations improve employee productivity and customer experience as well enabling them to operate from anywhere, should they need to,” said Jamie Snaddon, managing director, EMEA at 8×8. “With cloud communications now core to business operations, Kingspan has a future-proof communications strategy in place, increasing their business responsiveness, productivity and resilience. We look forward to working closely with Kingspan as they continue to scale their cloud communications operation across the globe.”

