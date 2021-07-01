Kildare best town for start-ups in Ireland – survey

Dunboyne boasts largest number of EV chargers per thousand population

Kildare is the best town for start-ups in Ireland, according to research from price comparison website Switcher.ie.

While Dublin boasts the largest number of start-ups overall (3,408) Kildare wins out in the number per 1,000 people at 4.29, followed by Kells (1.47) and Carrick-on-Shannon (1.23). Ballinsloe was found to be the best place for EV chargers, with 0.9 EV chargers per 1,000 people.

Dunboyne was found to be the best place to get a job in tech, with an average of 21.73 tech jobs per 1,000 people.

Following the government’s Rural Development Policy announcement, Switcher.ie uncovered the best locations for tech lovers to live in Ireland. It found the most tech-savvy spots in the country by analysing the number of adverts for tech jobs, the number of start-ups, access to 5G, number of EV chargers and property prices to reveal the best place to live as a tech lover in Ireland.

“Over the past year, it has become clearer than ever the huge part that technology plays in our lives,” said Eoin Clark, managing director of Switcher.ie (pictured). “It allows us to work from home, keep in touch with loved ones, find new jobs and houses and even charge our cars. Technology has helped many of us keep going through the harder times.

“Many people are utilising the benefits technology brings in new ways to help manage in these new unprecedented times. It’ll be no surprise if living somewhere more tech-savvy is a top consideration when deciding where to move. Feeling confident you can find a job where you can drive your EV to do your bit for the environment while working from home on a good internet connection is the ideal working scenario for many – tech towns and cities make this possible.”

