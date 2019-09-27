KeepAppy’s Aimee-Louise Carton on wellness
27 September 2019 | 0
This week we look at the fallout from Huawei’s Mate 30 launch, and we talk with KeepAppy co-founder Aime-Louise Carton about how to managing wellness from the palm of your hand.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this week’s show you can contact Pieta House at 1800 247247 or The Samaritans at 11623.
