KeepAppy’s Aimee-Louise Carton on wellness

How one app aims to give your wellness a workout, and why Huawei can't come out to Play Print Print Radio

This week we look at the fallout from Huawei’s Mate 30 launch, and we talk with KeepAppy co-founder Aime-Louise Carton about how to managing wellness from the palm of your hand.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this week’s show you can contact Pieta House at 1800 247247 or The Samaritans at 11623.