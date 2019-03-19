KBC launches developer portal for new apps and services

Trusted third parties to develop services to benefit customers Print Print Pro

KBC Bank Ireland has launched an open Application Programming Interfaces (API) developer portal, and invited trusted third parties to design and build new products and services to benefit customers.

As APIs are a proven way to allow trusted third parties to access data such as account information, payment initiation and funds confirmation, the bank said, and they will in turn aid the development of innovative new solutions by external partners. It described the developer portal as a secure sandbox environment, simulating production, where developers can access mock data as part of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which aims to boost competition and encourage innovation across the industry.

“Over the past two years, KBC Bank Ireland has focused on the implementation of a new ‘digital first’ strategy and as a result continues to lead the market with a range of digital first solutions,” said Kelvin Gillen, director, Transformation and Innovation, KBC. “In opening our portal, we’re inviting innovators and fintech firms to come and test their solutions in a secure environment, further fuelling technological integration and collaboration, fostering continued creativity and innovation in the sector.”

Under PSD2, banks in Europe must make customer data available in a secure manner and provide third parties access to their customers’ accounts. The launch of the developer portal, said KBC Bank, will help it to meet the requirements of the directive and marks another step towards introducing more digital innovation and competition for payment services while ensuring high levels of security.

More information is available here: www.kbc.ie/psd2-developer-portal/home

TechCentral Reporters