Karlton Gray named Schneider Electric IT channel director for Ireland & UK

Sustainability, edge computing and digital services remain key focus for channel to drive growth Print Print Trade

Karlton Gray has been appointed as Schneider Electric’s new IT channel director for the UK & Ireland.

A seven-year veteran of Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division, Gray has held numerous roles within the company, managing large-scale enterprise, corporate and e-commerce channel partners including CDW, Softcat, Comms Express, Ebuyer, CCS Media, Misco, Amazon and Bechtle.

In his new role Gray will take charge of Schneider Electric’s IT channel sales divisions across the region and will be tasked with driving continued success of Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division, which provides critical power protection, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), racks, enclosures, power distribution units (PDU) and cooling solutions for data centres, server rooms and edge computing environments.

advertisement





Further, its award-winning and vendor-agnostic EcoStruxure IT Software & Digital Services portfolio has been built with partners in mind, empowering IT solution providers and value added-resellers (VARs) to deliver advanced 24/7 remote monitoring, and remote/on-site support, for successful deployment, management, and maintenance of physical infrastructure at the edge.

Gray joined Schneider Electric as a channel account manager in 2015, driving sales for APC, its flagship brand of physical infrastructure and software solutions via UK direct market resellers (DMR), VARs and traditional hardware resellers.

In 2017 he was promoted to senior channel account manager, where he was responsible for establishing and managing relationships with partners to deliver growth across the UK and Northern Europe. Named APC UK Channel Account Manager of the year in 2019, he was promoted to senior enterprise account manager in early 2020 and became responsible for managing the company’s largest enterprise customers, leading a team of channel professionals to grow its infrastructure solutions business via e-commerce, reseller and corporate partner accounts.

“I’m delighted to be named as the new channel director for Schneider Electric in the UK and Ireland,” said Gray. “As we return to a more digital, electric world, it’s clear that partner relationships have never been more important. Throughout the pandemic, the IT, data centre and communications industries have been pivotal in helping businesses adapt to remote working, and I believe many organisations will look to retain some level of hybrid operations going forward. What’s crucial now is that we help our partners meet growing end-user demands, safely return to personal engagements and plan for the future.”

“Whether through IT modernisation programmes, the deployment of edge computing solutions or creating new digital service propositions that address end-user skills shortages, technology has provided us with a vehicle to address key business challenges in a sustainable, energy efficient and environmentally beneficial way,” he continued. “As the world’s most sustainable organisation, I’m excited to be part of a company that’s driving transformative change through our partners.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?