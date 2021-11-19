Karl Heery of Aon on going global

The worst passwords of 2021 and Amazon turns it's back on Visa cards in the UK Print Print Radio

On this week’s show in association with Aon, head of IT at the company’s Centre for Innovation & Analytics Karl Heery talks about how a tech project from originating in Dublin became a cornerstone of the multinational’s business. We also take a gander at Ireland’s worst passwords and count the cost of Amazon’s decision to stop taking payments from UK Visa cards.

