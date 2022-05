Javier Floren of DNAverse on identity as art Next-level identity verification, and the highlights of this week's Google IO conference Radio

Some brilliant innovations announced by Google at I/O this week include a huge improvement to Google Pay, new smartphones and a way to drop the ‘OK Google’ wake word which you will either love or hate.

Plus we chat with DNAverse co-founder Javier Floren about mixing NFTs and blockchain technologies with the art of medical imaging.

For more on DNAverse visit https://dnaverse.io