Janssen Sciences Ireland expands manufacturing in Cork

Expansion will create 200 full-time jobs Print Print Trade

Janssen Sciences Ireland UC has opened a new manufacturing building at its bio-manufacturing site in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. The expansion has increased the company’s production capacity by 19,100m2 and will support the creation of 200 full-time jobs.

The company, which is an affiliate of US multinational Johnson & Johnson, has operated a bio-pharmaceutical supply chain facility on the Ringaskiddy site since 2005.

“Our manufacturing facilities in Cork are at the cutting-edge of delivering healthcare solutions, which is an important part of our Credo commitment to provide the highest quality products to patients,” said Kathy Wengel, executive vice president and chief global supply chain officer, Johnson & Johnson.

“Our Ringaskiddy facility is an important part of our global manufacturing network and expanding our capabilities here will allow us to pursue innovative solutions that advance how medicines are manufactured so that we can be at the forefront of treating, preventing, intercepting and curing some of the world’s most devastating and complex diseases.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, An Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, said: “The life sciences industry makes a hugely significant contribution to the national economy in terms of jobs and exports. In 2018 alone, 33% of Ireland’s total exports were pharmaceutical and medical products, with Johnson & Johnson featuring as one of our single largest exporters.”

“With a significant investment in expanding Janssen’s manufacturing capacity here in Ringaskiddy, the positive economic spin-off for the South-West region is considerable,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “On behalf of IDA Ireland, I would like to congratulate the Janssen team on successfully delivering a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing building in the heart of Cork’s life sciences hub.”

TechCentral Reporters