James Stranko on the myth of the CEO

Why this generation's rock stars are not all they're made up to be Print Print Radio

On this week’s largely pandemic-free show Niall and Dusty look at another big fine for Apple. We also pick apart the myth of the ‘CEO as great man’ with commentator James Stranko.

