Jaguar Land Rover to adopt Nvidia AI tech by 2025 Cars will soon be fitted with sensors that allow for advanced dashboard visualisations of a vehicle's surroundings Life

Jaguar Land Rover has struck a multi-year strategic deal with Nvidia to develop AI-based automated driving and connected services for its customers.

A key part of the partnership is the deployment of the Nvidia Drive in all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles by 2025, to enable automated driving, parking, active safety, and driver assistance.

Besides driver and occupant monitoring, Nvidia’s AI-assisted driving platform can also provide drivers with advanced visualization of a vehicle’s surrounding environment.

The full-stack solution utilises Nvidia Drive Hyperion, which includes Drive Orin centralised AV computers, Drive AV and Drive IX software, in addition to network and security systems, and surround sensors.

Drive Orin will run the Jaguar Land Rover’s operating system, while Hyperion functions as the car’s central nervous system.

“Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries,” said Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO.

“Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”

Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover will use its own data centre solutions with Nvidia DGX to train AI models and its Drive Sim software built on Nvidia Omniverse to simulate vehicles in real-time.

Over-the-air software updates, in combination with Jaguar Land Rover’s end-to-end testing and verification framework, will help enable off-road assistance and automated driving services all the way to the end of the vehicle’s lifecycle.

“Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader Nvidia is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability,” said Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover CEO.

“Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with Nvidia will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse,” added Bolloré.

