Jabra Evolve2: The new business standard for concentration and collaboration

In 2020, Jabra launched its Evolve2 range, the next generation of the existing Evolve range, its best-selling and market leading UC headset designed to enhance productivity in the office, at home and on the go. The range consists of the Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65 and Evolve2 40 and is engineered to transform concentration, collaboration and flexibility in the workplace. By blocking out more noise, providing better voice clarity, bringing distributed teams together, giving people the power to work from anywhere and monitoring data to enable intelligent decision-making, the Evolve2 is the new gold standard of productivity. The headsets work with all leading UC platforms as well as being certified for Microsoft Teams.

Since Jabra's Evolve range first hit the market in 2014, office work has changed significantly. Tasks are increasing in complexity and are creating a greater need for collaboration, which has led to people spending more time in collaboration mode than concentration mode. The result is an increase in distractions and noise in the office and at home. Consequently, workplace productivity remains a constant battle for businesses globally.



But it’s not just the office environment that has changed. In today’s society, where our work and private lives overlap regularly, it is essential that tech solutions can support every scenario. Jabra’s no-compromise Evolve2 headset range offers features that suit every element of life – whether at work, at home or on-the-go.

Future-proofing with monitoring and analytics

Besides elevating concentration, flexibility and collaboration, the Evolve2 range tackles another key source of productivity issues: the need to monitor and analyse the entire UC ecosystem in the company to secure stable and high quality UC calling. Evolve2 integrates with leading software/monitoring vendors to allow IT Directors and decision-makers to analyse the performance of every Jabra headset and quickly identify the root cause of poor call quality, whether it’s due to a Wi-Fi router, UC infrastructure or the individual user’s headset settings. In addition, the Jabra Xpress software enables easy and secure management of headsets, allowing for firmware updates and the implementation of new features whilst making life easier for the IT department. Businesses can advance their digital evolution by future-proofing their employees with the Evolve2 range, a solution built to counter the challenges of modern knowledge workers: concentration in the office, remote collaboration and the need for flexibility.

Leading sound and voice performance

Fuelled by 150 years of audio engineering excellence, Jabra has a proven track record in sound engineering. Compared against the Evolve range, the new Jabra Evolve2 85 is a purely digital headset that delivers 50% better noise-cancellation via the Digital Hybrid ANC and noise isolating, memory foam ear cushions. The voice performance is powered by 40% better transmitted audio and double the voice distractor performance, which delivers a distinct focus on the user’s voice whilst cancelling distracting voices in their surroundings. This focus is partly achieved via the 10 microphones that ensure both voice clarity and ANC – for speaking in even the nosiest environments.

The products within the Evolve2 range feature 360-degree visibility of the Jabra signature busylight on both ear cups to clearly signal concentration mode whilst working autonomously. Additionally, the wireless headsets in the range can be connected to all mobile devices. For these models, the Jabra Sound+ App ensures a personalised and fully utilised audio experience.



The Evolve2 range includes three headsets:

• The Evolve2 85 offers Digital Hybrid ANC and ten microphones in total, including two microphones in the fully integrated boom-arm and eight in the ear cups. Users can enjoy up to 37 hours wireless battery life, 40mm speakers for immersive music, and an integrated busy light with 360-degree view on both ear cups. The headset has been developed to take full advantage of the latest in audio chipset technology, enabling the Evolve2 85 to be one step ahead in battery life, solid connectivity and audio processing. Also, the sleek Evolve2 85 is designed with both the office environment and ‘on-the-go’ professional in mind, which ensures the headset can be worn regardless of where you’re working.

• The Evolve2 65 has three microphones of which two are located in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup. The headset offers up to 37 hours of battery life and three times better real wireless range than the existing Evolve 65.

• The Evolve2 40 is a corded variant and offers the same comfort, durability and user experience as the Evolve2 65.



The Evolve2 85 and Evolve2 65 include the Jabra Link 380, Jabra's Bluetooth adapter (dongle) that are available with either USB-C or USB-A.



The Microsoft Teams variants have a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which enables instant connection to colleagues and meetings. For these versions the special status indicator LED on the headset can signal different issues, like missing a call or a meeting.



The working world has changed beyond recognition in the last six months. Advancements are being seen across all sectors, but productivity is still a massive challenge and distractions are growing whether you are at home, in the office or on the go. The Evolve2 range provides an answer to the complex environment of the working world. The Evolve2 headsets deliver productivity, pioneer the digital experience and enhance concentration. The range offers the best headsets for concentration and collaboration, whilst also creating a new standard in headsets for the modern worker.

Availability

The Jabra Evolve2 range is available from all authorised Jabra resellers. The Evolve2 85 and Evolve265 are available in two colours: black and beige. The Evolve2 40 is available in black.

Nigel Dunn, managing director of Jabra, EMEA North

Find out more about Jabra at www.jabra.co.uk/evolve