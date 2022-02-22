ITSM cloud adoption continues Many organisations are reaping the benefits of moving key business applications to the cloud Trade

In association with Servaplex

The world of IT service management (ITSM) is changing with more organisations moving this core IT function to the cloud.

Historically, ITSM applications used by IT departments to track incident and service requests as well as managing projects and changes were hosted in house. Many of these legacy applications are resource heavy when it comes to maintenance and customisation.

advertisement





With organisations now benefitting from the move of key business applications such as e-mail to the cloud, many are embracing cloud-based ITSM solutions.

Servaplex, the Irish technology partner of ManageEngine, has seen a large increase in cloud migrations over the last year with clients in engineering, retail and legal sectors moving their ITSM applications to the cloud. Customers in local and central government who have adopted a ‘cloud first’ strategy are benefitting from cloud-based ITSM.

ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has been in the ITSM game for 20 years, initially with their on-premise product, ServiceDesk Plus and for the last 12 years with their SaaS offering ServiceDesk Plus Cloud. Having two deployment options gives customers a choice as cloud-based applications may not be suitable for some organisations.

ServiceDesk Plus Cloud is certified for ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library) practices including incident management, problem management, change enablement, and service request management. ServiceDesk Plus Cloud was also included in the Garner Magic Quadrant for the last couple of years.

ITSM tools have transformed into command centres for IT departments with integrated asset management and other functionality. ServiceDesk Plus Cloud excels in this area integrating with other management tools from ManageEngine as well as third party tools such as Microsoft Teams.

ServiceDesk Plus Cloud makes use of Zoho’s own data centres located globally. For EU-based customers the application is hosted from data centres in Amsterdam and Dublin to meet EU data protection regulations.

The flexibility with different editions and pricing has made ServiceDesk Plus Cloud an attractive ITSM solution for businesses of all sizes, from a simple help desk for five technicians to larger organisations with more complex requirements and dozens of technicians. Enterprise service management functionality makes it a simple process to run multiple help desk portals for different business purposes such as human resources and facilities management. It is just not the IT department that can benefit from a comprehensive ticketing tool that a user can access through a browser to raise a request or search a knowledge base.