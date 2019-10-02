it@cork reveals Tech Leaders Awards shortlist

Twenty-one tech leading organisations have been shortlisted for the 2019 it@cork Tech Leaders Awards.

Now in their 13th year, the awards highlight those leading the charge for the South West’s tech community. Winners will be announced on 18 October at a gala dinner at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

This year, all previous winners of the Tech Leader of the Year award will be inducted into the Tech Leaders Hall of Fame.

The Trend Micro Excellence in Education award will also make its debut. The winner will receive €5,000 to go towards purchasing equipment to further STEM initiatives. Mayfield Community School, Coláiste Éamann Rís and St Brogan’s College are all shortlisted for the prize.

Further, one company will win the inaugural it@cork Skillnet Best Workplace Award. McKesson, Poppulo and VMware are shortlisted in this category.

“Those who have been shortlisted this year were the standout IT leaders in an exceptionally talented pool, and they should be extremely proud of this achievement,” said Anthony O’Callaghan, chair of it@cork.

Excellence in Education

Mayfield Community School

Coláiste Éamann Rís

St Brogan’s College

CSR Award

Gas Network Ireland

McAfee

McKesson

Best Workplace Award

McKesson

Poppulo

VMware

MNC of the Year Award

McAfee

Quest

IBM

Smart Technology Innovation Award

Keelvar

Spearline

Blink

One to Watch

Asystec

GridBeyond

Rinocloud

Tech start-up of the Year

Apis Protect

Work Vivo

Swyft Energy

TechCentral Reporters