it@cork reveals Tech Leaders Awards shortlist
2 October 2019 | 0
Twenty-one tech leading organisations have been shortlisted for the 2019 it@cork Tech Leaders Awards.
Now in their 13th year, the awards highlight those leading the charge for the South West’s tech community. Winners will be announced on 18 October at a gala dinner at the Rochestown Park Hotel.
This year, all previous winners of the Tech Leader of the Year award will be inducted into the Tech Leaders Hall of Fame.
The Trend Micro Excellence in Education award will also make its debut. The winner will receive €5,000 to go towards purchasing equipment to further STEM initiatives. Mayfield Community School, Coláiste Éamann Rís and St Brogan’s College are all shortlisted for the prize.
Further, one company will win the inaugural it@cork Skillnet Best Workplace Award. McKesson, Poppulo and VMware are shortlisted in this category.
“Those who have been shortlisted this year were the standout IT leaders in an exceptionally talented pool, and they should be extremely proud of this achievement,” said Anthony O’Callaghan, chair of it@cork.
Excellence in Education
- Mayfield Community School
- Coláiste Éamann Rís
- St Brogan’s College
CSR Award
- Gas Network Ireland
- McAfee
- McKesson
Best Workplace Award
- McKesson
- Poppulo
- VMware
MNC of the Year Award
- McAfee
- Quest
- IBM
Smart Technology Innovation Award
- Keelvar
- Spearline
- Blink
One to Watch
- Asystec
- GridBeyond
- Rinocloud
Tech start-up of the Year
- Apis Protect
- Work Vivo
- Swyft Energy
