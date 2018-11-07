IT Carlow launches two honours degree technology courses

Degrees focus on emerging technologies like AI, VR, DevOps

Institute of Technology Carlow today launched two new honours degree courses as a direct response to national and regional socio-economic needs in the technology sector. The suite of programmes will provide skilled graduates in areas such as virtual reality, animation, simulation, DevOps engineering and games, UI designer and application development.

The Bachelor of Science (Hons) Computing in Interactive Digital Art & Design, which will be taught at the Carlow campus, and the Bachelor of Science (Hons) Creative Computing & Digital Innovation, which will be delivered at the Institute’s Wexford Campus, are now open for applications through the CAO.

“These industries need professionals who are focused on creating designs that assist in ease of use of complex technology, thereby rendering it accessible to people,” commented Nigel Whyte, Head of the Department of Computing at Institute of Technology Carlow. “Interactive Digital Art and Design is one of the most creative careers within technology industry. As concept creators, graduates will directly influence product design.”

The Bachelor of Science (Hons) Creative Computing & Digital Innovation is focused on the creative use of software and emerging technology in order to innovate and solve problems.

Successful graduates will be able to creatively apply software technology to solve problems and operate at this dynamic nexus of computing and business in a range of roles, including web and mobile developer; DevOps engineer; social media integration; business data analyst and digital entrepreneur.

Michael Gleeson, programme director of the Bachelor of Science (Hons) Creative Computing and Digital Innovation, said: “This programme takes a unique approach to computing by embedding design and business modules throughout. The programme demonstrates opportunities to innovate and disrupt by using new and emerging technology to provide creative solutions to business problems.”

Two other degree courses were launched today: a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Digital Marketing with Analytics and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Pharmaceutics and Drug Formulation.

The new suite of programmes brings to 80 the total number of taught programmes to Level 9 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) by Institute of Technology Carlow, which has seen a 70% increase in student enrolments in the last five years.

The 8,300-strong student body originates from every county in Ireland and from over 100 different nations, based on published Higher Education Authority statistics.

TechCentral Reporters