ISO unveil new standards to help realise potential of IoT

New standards will help accelerate the arrival of an Internet of Things (IoT) connected world

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), recently published three new standards that will help realise the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Through its joint committee with the IEC, the ISO has created several standards for IoT and related technologies. The latest standards are:

ISO/IEC 21823-2; specifies a framework and requirements for transport interoperability, in order to enable the construction of IoT systems with information exchange, peer-to-peer connectivity and seamless communication both between different IoT systems and also among entities within an IoT system.

ISO/IEC TR 30164; describes the common concepts, terminologies, characteristics, use cases and technologies (including data management, coordination, processing, network functionality, heterogeneous computing, security, hardware/software optimisation) of edge computing for IoT systems applications. Edge computing is a branch of technology that underpins remote computing and storage services, such as the cloud.

ISO/IEC TR 30166; applies to general Industrial IoT (IIoT) systems and landscapes, outlining characteristics, technical aspects and functional as well as non-functional elements of the IIoT structure and a listing of standardising organisations, consortia and open-source communities with work on all aspects on IIoT.

These new standards are available to buy from an ISO member or from the ISO store.

“The Internet of Things (IoT), like many great ideas, is a simple concept,” began a statement from the ISO. “By connecting objects to the Internet, we can unite the power and possibilities of the virtual and the built world.

“Combining two aspects of life that usually operate in isolation presents huge opportunities for more efficient use of resources. Industry already makes use of the IoT to streamline product development and manufacturing processes. Whilst individuals are starting to enjoy the possibility of a home that interacts with them, providing heat, light, security and even food adapted to their needs.

“The reality of connecting hundreds of millions of people, devices and services is, of course, highly complex. ISO, through its joint committee with the IEC, is creating standards that underpin this massive, global project.”

TechCentral Reporters