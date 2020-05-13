(ISC)2 CISSP certification recognised as comparable to Master’s degree standard

The (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification has been recognised as comparable to Level 7 of the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) in the UK, which means it is equivalent to Master’s degree standard.

This further validates the achievement of CISSP-certified professionals in their ongoing career and qualification progression and supports educational institutions looking to determine weighting of a relevant certification to award course credits.

This follows the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT) recognising six (ISC)2 certifications as eligible for college credit.

UK NARIC, the UK’s designated national agency for the recognition and comparison of international qualifications and skills, conducted an in-depth independent benchmarking study of the CISSP certification. The process involved reviewing core qualification components as well as a comparative analysis of the skills assessed during a candidate’s computer adaptive test (CAT) examination to the RQF.

Using its analysis, UK NARIC concluded that the qualification assessed knowledge and skills comparable to the RQF Level 7 standard, with clear emphasis on assessing specialised cybersecurity knowledge, understanding and application of skills including: organisational problem solving and decision making, awareness and correct use of industrial standards, policy and best practice, along with understanding and appropriate use of methodologies, techniques and training in relation to cybersecurity.

Now, CISSP certification holders can understand how their qualification compares in the context of the UK education system, and to the RQF.

“Recognising the CISSP as comparable to Master’s level qualifications further underlines the robust educational and operational value of the certification within Europe,” said Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA at (ISC)2. “It will support our members in their career progression as they embark on opportunities both within their own organisations and externally when applying for roles with degree entry criteria.”

UK NARIC’s recognition of the certification is effective immediately and extends to all members in good standing that hold the CISSP. For more information, contact membersupport@isc2.org

TechCentral Reporters