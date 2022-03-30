Irish websites reap Brexit benefits as consumers opt to shop local, says report CCPC report shows 44% of online shoppers buying less from British websites Trade

Research from The Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) carried out by Ipsos MRBI has found that 44% of respondents bought from Irish-based websites in 2021.

The survey of 1,000 adults showed that 16% of consumers have stopped buying from British websites post-Brexit and during the Covid-19 pandemic altogether, while 44% were buying less compared to 2020.

When asked about experiencing problems when purchasing from UK websites post-Brexit, 46% of consumers reported difficulties and less than half of this group had their issues resolved.

advertisement





Unexpected costs such as customs charges and delayed delivery were the most common problems.

Jeremy Godfrey, Chairperson of the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit have both had a significant effect on online shopping by Irish consumers. Our research showed there has been a steady growth in online shopping from Irish websites, and a reduction from websites based in the UK.

“Consumers who buy from outside the EU have fewer protections, and this makes Irish and EU websites more attractive to them. Irish businesses should make sure they are familiar with consumer protection laws and how to comply with relevant requirements. This means they will satisfy their customers’ expectations and avoid the risk of enforcement action by the CCPC”.

Some 38% of people surveyed said they would maintain all of the changes in their online shopping behaviour post pandemic, almost double the number of consumers who indicated the same in 2020.

The CCPC also emphasised businesses need to ensure that their online information such as contact details and terms & conditions are compliant with consumer protection laws.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?