Irish Times Training & Ulster University launch Mini-MBA in Dublin

Five-day programme to cover areas fundamental to understanding business and management Print Print Trade

Introducing Irish Times Training’s new five-day Executive Management Development ‘Mini-MBA’ in partnership with Ulster University. This programme comes as an addition to the suite of university accredited programmes, which Irish Times Training and Ulster University have collaborated on for almost 20 years.

The Mini-MBA will be delivered in Dublin city centre over five intensive classroom days by expert university lecturers drawn from both business and education sectors. This is an exciting qualification which can be a pathway to the full Masters, or a standalone, specific module that will allow individuals to hone their management and leadership skills and knowledge as well as gain a university accredited qualification. The programme consists of four module subjects built on essential business and management skills: Leadership & Managing People, Accounting & Finance, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Strategy & Change.

“In order to prepare for the uncertain future of work, more emphasis needs to be placed on developing transferable skills or ‘soft skills’ through self-determined learning, particularly for managers and leaders,” says Imelda Rey, managing director of Irish Times Training. “Advanced interpersonal skills, problem-solving and strategic decision-making will be key study areas across this new programme which will provide individuals who have specialist experience in one area of business with exposure to difference business functions. Each module will give crucial grounding in the latest theory as well as practical tools and techniques to implement.”

Dr Trevor Cadden, senior lecturer in operations management in the Department of Management, Leadership & Marketing developed this programme “in response to employer feedback and requests for a short course which introduces practising managers to aspects of business, management and leadership which will help them to gain a better appreciation of their role within the organisation and make them a more effective manager. As such, the programme will cover a number of areas fundamental to the understanding of business and management.”

The course is aimed at individuals with technical qualifications who wish to develop their business and management skills. Ideally, applicants will be aspiring senior managers/leaders with 5+ years’ professional experience, and a minimum of three years management experience.

Irish Times Training will be running two iterations of this programme this year (April & November) from its HQ in The Irish Times, Dublin 2, one in April and the second in November. For organisations that have a number of team members interested, the programme can be delivered on a tailor-made basis on-site.

Prospective applicants or organisations interested in discussing a tailor-made course should contact Sinéad Docherty by e-mail sdocherty@irishtimes.com or on 01 472 7101 with any queries.

This piece has been supplied by Irish Times Training.