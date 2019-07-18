Irish start-up to protect global businesses from cyber attack

The platform allows information security teams to automate repetitive, manual workloads, making them more effective and efficient

Irish cyber security start-up Tines’ latest offering has the potential to change how companies respond to cyber-attacks.

Tines is a security orchestration automation and response platform, that allows information security teams to automate repetitive, manual workloads, making them more effective and efficient. Even users with no coding or development experience can automate complex tasks with the platform.

Since its launch in 2018, Tines has been used to automate responses to phishing attacks, remediate compromised assets infected with malware, and to ensure that threat alerts are verified before they land on a security analyst’s plate.

Commenting on the launch, Eoin Hinchy, Tines founder said: “Our latest product release includes many features which were developed on feedback from our early customers telling us what they need but what is currently unavailable on the market, such as improved searching and automation templates for nearly 1,000 security actions commonly performed by security teams.”

Duncan Godfrey, senior director of security at Auth0 commented on their experience with the Irish start-up: “We use Tines to consume alerts from both the commercial and bespoke technologies in our detection stack. This allows us to quickly enrich every alert with missing context, auto-close false positives, deduplicate based on Indicators of Compromise and automate response.”

Hinchy said that Tines customers are “some of the most attacked companies in the world, including: Fortune 10’s, global banks and public and private SaaS companies. What attracts them to us is the fact that our platform allows security analysts with no development or engineering background automate almost any workflow regardless of complexity or technology integration”. Its clients include Bank of Ireland, McKesson Inc. and DocuSign.

As it has been predicted that by 2021 there will be 3.5m unfilled cyber security jobs globally, companies are increasingly turning to automation to ensure security teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible, according to Tines.

Global spending on cyber security products and services is expected to exceed $1 trillion (€891 billion) cumulatively over the five-year period from 2017 to 2021.

TechCentral Reporters