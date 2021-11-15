Irish start-up KelTech IoT wins at Free Electrons 2021

Will receive $200,000 prize money as well as the opportunity to work with leading global utilities

KelTech IoT has been named the winner of this year’s Free Electrons programme. The Irish start-up was crowned the world’s best energy start-up of 2021 at the fifth Free Electrons programme.

The first Irish start-up to win the international competition, KelTech IoT works with clients to support the development and delivery of innovative communication and energy networks, and solutions. KelTech IoT is the fifth overall winner of the global accelerator programme, which supports the brightest innovators who are working to transform the energy market. It will receive a prize of $200,000 and will continue work with utility partners to support the development of energy solutions for customers around the world.

“As a founding member of Free Electrons, ESB is proud to be leading the charge to discover the latest innovations that can help us on our journey to decarbonise the energy system and deliver a sustainable brighter future for the customers and communities we serve,” said Jerry O’Sullivan, deputy chief executive, ESB. “ESB’s hosting of the Grand Finale event further demonstrates our commitment to work with our partners to deliver on this purpose. We congratulate KelTech IoT on winning this year’s programme and to all the start-ups that took part. At ESB, we will continue to play our role in connecting some of the world’s brightest minds with partner utilities that share their ambition.”

“We are incredibly proud to win this year’s Free Electrons programme and become the first Irish start-up to do so,” said Mark Kellett, managing director of KelTech IoT. “The Grand Finale event hosted by ESB has been a great way to end this year’s competition. We would like to thank all of the start-ups we have shared this experience with and are now looking forward to continuing to work closely with partner utilities to bring our ideas to life that we hope will help power a more sustainable world.”

Also, announced during the event was a new collaboration between Free Electrons and Innovate UK, partner in the £450m Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund, that will open new opportunities for companies in the energy sector.

Almost 3,100 start-ups from almost 100 countries have applied to be part of the Free Electrons programme. Due to Covid-19, events were hosted virtually from Dubai, Melbourne, Lisbon and Hong Kong.

