Irish software start-up ReaDI-Watch set to double workforce

Irish software start-up ReaDI-Watch is looking to double its workforce, bringing its team to 14 people in the next year as it seeks to scale into the North American and UK markets.

The NovaUCD client company, which was established earlier this year, has developed a disruptive digital platform for businesses to accelerate results and create value from innovation, research & development (RD&I).

A digital framework on which businesses can make informed and best-practice decisions, ReaDI-Watch helps support companies innovating their products, processes, organisational structures, and business models.

As an easy to navigate platform designed for companies to manage RD&I in real-time, ReaDI-Watch incorporates ISO-aligned strategic tools to establish a company’s direction, auto-reports for R&D tax and grant funded projects, CPD-approved online training programmes along with business and project diagnostic assessments.

ReaDI-Watch has a strong customer-base of innovative Irish companies across the technology, manufacturing, engineering, and software sectors, including Anam Technologies and Croom Precision Medical.

David Byrne, founder and CEO, ReaDI-Watch said: “In today’s era of digitalisation and sustainability, our platform gives companies back the innovation capability and control to drive their businesses to success by providing them with a digital framework to execute on best-practice and informed RD&I strategies.”

“I am very excited to be exhibiting ReaDI-Watch to a global audience at next week’s Web Summit event as we seek to scale internationally and gain traction in the UK and North American markets. To support this strategy, we plan to double our workforce from seven to 14 people during the coming year, and plan to invest heavily in our proprietary technology and capability to continue to grow at an accelerated rate.”

ReaDI-Watch is participating in next week’s Web Summit in Lisbon through the ALPHA start-up programme. This programme provides start-ups with the opportunity to join a global community of start-ups, each selected by the Web Summit team for its potential, uniqueness, and world-changing ideas. During the Web Summit ReaDI-Watch will be exhibiting to potential customers and investors, taking part up in investor start-up meetings program, attending masterclasses and mentor sessions.

ReaDI-Watch has been supported to date through the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers Programme, Phases I and II, and the Local Enterprise Office Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

